India resumes regular international flights: Here are new guidelines

Regular international flights resumed from Sunday (March 27) with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations, after a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of over two years.

The airline industry has been making a comeback after it was impacted immensely due to the Covid.

The government has revised the COVID-19 guidelines for international flight operations.

Here are the rules:

Cabin crew members will no longer be needed to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Authorities have said that airlines will no longer be needed to keep three seats vacant for medical emergencies.

Wherever needed, security personnel at airports are allowed to resume pat-down searches of passengers.

They also said that Airlines may carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks, to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air.

Wearing face masks and following basic restrictions for coronavirus (COVID-19) such as wearing of maks, using sanitiser, etc still mandatory at airports and on flights.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of IGIA, expects to connect to over 60 international destinations after the resumption of regular overseas flights.

While mentioning the resumption of regular international flights, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on March 8, had said that with this step, I am confident the sector will reach new heights".

On November 26 last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had announced the resumption of scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021.

However, a few days later, the decision was revoked following a surge in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant.

