India reports over 58,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; over 2,000 Omicron cases



India reported over 58,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours including 534 fatalities.

According to India's health ministry, the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent with 2,14,004 active cases. The total coronavirus cases reported was 58,097 along with 15,389 recoveries on Wednesday.

The total death toll due to the virus in the country has risen to 4,82,551 since the pandemic began last year. India had reported 37,379 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 1,892 Omicron cases across 23 states and Union Territories.

India's health ministry said there were 2,135 cases of Omicron variant detected across states and Union Territories with Maharashtra recording 653 cases followed by Delhi (464 cases) Kerala(185 cases), Rajasthan (174 cases), Gujarat(154 cases) and Tamil Nadu with 121 Omicron cases.

India's western state of Maharashtra which has recorded the most number of fresh cases declared that rapid RT-PCR test would be required for all the international passengers landing at Mumbai international airport.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 10,860 coronavirus cases which was the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since April 7 last year as Nagpur district recorded 196 new coronavirus cases.

India Jharkhand state also witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases with 2,681 fresh cases on Tuesday as authorities said the cases had doubled from the previous day.

In Arunachal Pradesh, there were 23 new positive cases. As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Mumbai and India's capital Delhi, the West Bengal government said it will allow flights from New Delhi and Mumbai thrice a week.

