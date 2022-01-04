11-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in India

A 11-month-old baby tested positive for novel coronavirus in India and was later hospitalised after the condition of the infant became severe.

The baby is the son of a famous Indian TV actor, Nakuul Mehta, who had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Sharing ordeal on Instagram, Nakuul’s wife Jankee Parekh, who was also infected with Covid, said her baby had to be admitted to the ICU after his fever crossed 104.2.

“We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?” Jankee said.

Jankee revealed that it was tough to take care of her son as she was severely fatigued after suffering from Covid.

“His fever finally broke after 3 days. Having to single handedly take care of Sufi 24/7 at the hospital felt exhausting. Little did I realise that a huge part of the fatigue & exhaustion was also because I was positive too.”

Shen urged all the parents to take extra precautions as the fast-spreading Omicron continues to drive up cases across the country.

“Of what we have read, Omicron is supposedly milder on adults, but to all of you with babies please do not put your guard down. Not now. Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them. The idea of sharing this fight has been to make sure I can extend this awareness, even if it’s to just 1 more parent.”