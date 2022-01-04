India reports over 37,000 new cases, 124 deaths as Omicron tally reaches to 1,892

India detected 37,379 new coronavirus cases and 124 more fatalities in the span of 24 hours, the most Covid cases since September, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

The Omicron tally too saw a jump, as 1,892 cases were reported across 23 states and Union Territories so far. Of those cases, 766 have recovered or migrated, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

With Tuesday’s figures, India’s active cases have now increased to 1,71,830 and the country’s Covid tally rose to 3,49,60,261, according to the data.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 146.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 2020, 3 million lakh on August 23, 4 million on September 5 and 5 million on September 16.

It went past 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29, 9 million on November 20 and surpassed the 10million-mark on December 19.

