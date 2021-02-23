India reports over 10,500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; death toll declines to 78

India on Tuesday reported 10,584 new coronavirus cases including 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's health ministry said.

Watch:

The total death toll due to the virus has reached 1,56,463 with the number of active COVID-19 cases at 1,47,306. The total number of cases in the country has now reached 1,10,16,434.

According to the government, the number of vaccinations in the country has reached 1,17,45,552 beneficiaries. The health ministry announced eight states have vaccinated over 75 per cent of healthcare workers which include Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, streets in Maharashtra's Amravati were deserted with night curfew imposed in the district till 6 am to curb the spread of the virus. During this curfew, only essentials shops have been allowed to open from 8 am to 3 pm.

Andhra Pradesh reported 41 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 8,89,339 with the total death toll at 7,167. There were no deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

India's national capital reported 128 new coronavirus cases including one death in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Delhi has now reached 6,38,028 with the death toll going up to 10,901. The number of active cases has reached 1041.

The government informed that cumulative testing stands at 21.15 crore with nearly 2,400 testing labs across the country. There were no coronavirus cases in the 19 states.