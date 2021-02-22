India reports 83 deaths in 24 hours; Maharashtra records spike in death toll

India reported 14,199 new coronavirus cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday, according to the health ministry.

Watch:

The total death toll in the country has reached 1,56,385 with the number of active cases rising to 1,50,055. The total number of cases in the country, has risen to 1,10,05,850.

According to the government, 1,11,16,854 vaccinations have been undertaken so far in the country. Pune in Maharashtra which has been one of the worst-hit city due to the virus reported 1,176 new coronavirus cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus has risen to 9,183 in the city.

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases with 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 21,00,884 with the death toll rising to 51,788.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956, the state health ministry said.

CM Uddhav Thackeray said: "Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID-19 cases, if the situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don't want it must wear mask and follow all the rules."

The state has imposed a complete lockdown in Amravati for one week after a surge in virus cases.

In Kerala, 4,070 fresh coronavirus were reported along with 58,313 active cases, the state government said. India's national capital Delhi reported 145 new coronavirus cases and two deaths in 24 hours with the total death toll rising to 10,900.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has instructed all district collectors to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus guidelines after fresh spikes in some states.