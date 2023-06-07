India: Renowned Cardiologist, who performed 16,000 surgeries, succumbs to heart attack

A young cardiologist from the Indian state of Gujarat, who had successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, tragically passed away on Tuesday morning due to a heart attack, according to media reports citing police officials.

The cardiologist, Dr. Gaurav Gandhi, hailed from Jamnagar City. He had a regular daily routine before the unfortunate incident that left his family devastated.

Dr. Gandhi had an esteemed medical career and was well-known in the city for his dedicated service. On Monday, like any other day, he attended to a few patients at the hospital and then returned to his residence on Palace Road.

In the hours leading up to his death, nothing unusual was observed by Dr. Gandhi's family, and everything seemed normal.

He had dinner and went to sleep as usual, but tragically, he never woke up again. According to the police quoting his family members, the young cardiologist did not complain of any discomfort before his passing.

Normally, Dr. Gandhi would wake up a little before 6 am, but Tuesday was different, as he didn't get out of bed at the usual time.

This raised suspicion among his family members, who tried to wake him up but were unsuccessful. Realizing that something was wrong, they quickly took him to the hospital, hoping for medical attention.

Sadly, upon arrival at the hospital, the cardiologist was declared dead.

The cause of his death, as determined by doctors, was a heart attack. Dr. Gaurav Gandhi's career in cardiology Dr. Gaurav Gandhi, a 41-year-old with a flourishing medical career, had left a significant impact on the field of cardiology in Ahmedabad, where he was highly regarded for his expertise and patient-centered approach.

With a remarkable career spanning 15 years, he was known for his dedication to providing quality healthcare.

The sudden news of Dr. Gandhi's demise left his family, friends, and the medical community in Jamnagar heart broken.