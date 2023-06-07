Indian-American father sacrifices life saving son from drowning at California beach

In a heart-wrenching incident on a California beach, an Indian-American man tragically lost his life while rescuing his 13-year-old son from dangerous waters.

Srinivasa Murthy Jonnalagadda, despite lacking swimming skills, managed to save his son's life. However, he was unable to overcome the powerful riptide.

Jonnalagadda's family is left devastated by the incident that unfolded at Panther State Beach in Santa Cruz County. The incident prompted multiple agencies to respond to the scene.

According to California Fire's Twitter account, Jonnalagadda entered the water to rescue his son, and he was later airlifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter to Stanford Hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away there.

Also Read | Indian cabinet approves third revival package of $11 bn for BSNL

According to a GoFundMe page organised for his family, Jonnalagadda had taken his family to the beach at their children's request.

The family had no intention of entering the water. While his family was enjoying the beach, his son ventured near the shore when tragedy struck.

Also Read | France gives thumbs down to NATO’s plans of opening liaison office in Japan

A sudden large wave knocked his son down. This was followed by more waves that began dragging him into the ocean.

Upon realising his son's struggle, despite not knowing how to swim, Srinivasa courageously rushed into the water to rescue him and bring him to safety.

"Unexpectedly a large wave came and knocked his son down and subsequent large waves began to drag him into the ocean. Upon seeing and hearing this, Srinivasa suddenly realized that his son was struggling to get out of the water. Despite not knowing how to swim, he ran into the waters to help his son out to safety," the GoFundMe page said.

As per the page, Srinivasa was able to rescue the life of his drowning son with the help of a good Samaritan.

"Despite the unwavering dedication of the medical professionals involved, he tragically succumbed and was pronounced deceased at Stanford Hospital," the page added by requesting everyone to contribute to this campaign in order to make a very meaningful difference in the lives of this mourning household.

Watch | Taylor Swift flaunts Rs 8K bangles from an Indian brand in her music video 'Karma' × Jonnalagadda is survived by his wife and two children.