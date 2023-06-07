Indian cabinet approves third revival package of $11 bn for BSNL

Indian cabinet has given its approval to a revival package worth 890.47 billion rupees ($10.79 billion) for the state-owned telecom operator BSNL.

"In a significant move, as part of the revival strategy, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the third revival package for BSNL with the total outlay of Rs. 89,047 crore," a government press release said.

As per the announcement, the revival package includes the allotment of 4G/5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion.

BSNL has been facing difficulties due to inadequate infrastructure and fierce competition from Jio, the wireless subsidiary of Reliance Industries. "The authorized capital of BSNL will be increased from Rs. 1,50,000 crore (1500 billion rupees) to Rs. 2,10,000 crore (2100 billion rupees)," the press release said adding that with this revival package, BSNL will emerge as a stable telecom service provider focused on providing connectivity to remotest parts of India.

Other competitors of BSNL are Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the telecom firms that have been offering 4G services at affordable prices both on voice calls and data. With this revival package, BSNL will emerge as a stable telecom service provider focused on providing connectivity to remotest parts of India.

This decision comes after BSNL entered into a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services, a leading software company, to assist in the deployment of a 4G network across the country.

In a regulatory filing at the time, the company had said, "The consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an Advance Purchase Order valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL, a 100% Govt. of India-owned Public Sector Undertaking, for the deployment of a 4G network across India." First and second revival package The Indian government approved the first revival package for BSNL/MTNL in 2019. It amounted to Rs. 69,000 crores (690 billion rupees) and brought stability to BSNL/MTNL.

In 2022, Government approved a second revival package for BSNL/MTNL amounting to Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore (1640 billion rupees). It provided financial support for capex, viability gap funding for rural landlines, financial support for de-stressing the balance sheet, and settlement of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, merger of BBNL with BSNL, etc.

