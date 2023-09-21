India: Punjab police raids across 1,000 locations to nab gangster Goldy Brar’s aides

India’s Punjab police raided more than 1,000 locations across the state in connection with the operation to catch the aides of gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar.

"Raids are being conducted at more than 1000 locations associated with gangster Goldy Brar, in a state-wide operation. Senior officers in the state are monitoring the operation. Legal procedures are underway against listed gangsters. As soon as that process is completed, they will be brought to India and action will be taken as per the law here" the ADGP Law and Order, Punjab Police, Arpit Shukla, told ANI news agency.

Goldy Brar is an accused in connection with slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing. It is alleged that Brar conspired with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to kill the Punjabi singer.

He is suspected to be hiding in Canada and has alleged connection with pro-Khalistan extremists.

The operation was carried out in districts including Moga, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar rural.

With at least 13 cases against him in crimes related to murder, arms smuggling, Brar is believed to be associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

He also has an Interpol red-corner notice issued against him and has been declared wanted by intelligence agencies in both Canada and India.

In May this year, Canada named Brar among the country's top 25 wanted criminals. Interpol has also issued a Red Notice against Brar accusing him of illegal Firearms, Attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and supply of illegal firearms.

The police raid came a day after India’s National Intelligence Agency (NIA) launched a crackdown against pro-Khalistan elements by announcing cash reward for sharing information on five members of the terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Also read | Lawrence Bishnoi gang 'killed' Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Canada

The NIA also listed 43 gangsters who are based in Canada engaging in anti-India activities. It named Goldy Brar, Rajesh Kumar, Prince, Anil V and Mohammad Shahbaz, along with others.

This comes amid growing tensions between India, and Canada after Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India and was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.