/India prepares for the networked battlefield: IAF’s big push for information superiority

India’s push towards a smarter, more connected and indigenous battlefield ecosystem was in focus at theSurveillance, C4I2 and Electro-Optics 2026 Seminar and Exhibition,at the Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi. Jointly organised by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS) andIndian Military Review (IMR), the seminar brought together India's senior military leadership and private-sector defence manufacturers to deliberate on surveillance, secure communications, electronic warfare and the technologies increasingly defining modern combat.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Tejpal Singh underlined the growing importance of information superiority, saying that“today’s battlefields are defined by information-superiority, network-centric operations and split-second decision making.”

The ability to detect, process and act upon information faster than an adversary is emerging as a decisive advantage. Air Marshal Singh stressed the importance of shortening theOODA loop (Observe, Orient, Decide and Act) while also highlighting the need for greater self-reliance in modern communication systems.

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Deputy Chief of Army StaffLt Gen Rahul R Singhhighlighted the importance of strengthening India’s C4I2 capabilities as the armed forces prepare for increasingly complex, multi-domain operations. The discussions also underscored the need for battlefield systems capable of operating effectively in heavily contested electronic-warfare environments.

Interactions with private-sector manufacturers formed a crucial part of the seminar, reflecting the growing role of Indian industry in the country’s indigenisation push. The exhibition offered a glimpse into how Indian tactical and surveillance technologies are increasingly being viewed by international customers.

Amit Mahajan, Director (R&D), Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd, said perceptions of India in overseas defence markets are changing significantly. India, he explained, is no longer viewed merely as a source of cost-effective defence products. Its growing portfolio of operationally deployed and battle-proven systems is generating elevated interest among foreign governments, customers and defence partners.