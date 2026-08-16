/Japanese defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi to visit India next week for key talks with defence minister Rajnath Singh

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will travel to India next week for high-level talks, marking a further step in the growing security cooperation between the two nations. Koizumi is scheduled to meet Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 20 August. The visit forms part of a two-nation tour that will also take him to Australia. During his stay in India, he is expected to visit a naval base, as maritime focus in ties gain a new momentum. The visit comes weeks after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was in Delhi for the annual summit with PM Modi as both sides agreed to deepen defence and security cooperation.

India and Japan have steadily expanded defence cooperation in recent years. At last year’s annual summit the two countries adopted a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation. They already take part in a range of joint exercises: the naval drill JAIMEX 25, the army exercise Dharma Guardian, and the air force fighter exercise Veer Guardian. Japan also participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 held in Visakhapatnam.

Officials on both sides are pushing for deeper maritime security collaboration. This includes more frequent exercises, improved maritime domain awareness through satellite capabilities, naval maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) work, and closer defence equipment and technology cooperation under India’s “Make in India” framework. A significant shift came earlier this year when Japan overhauled its long-standing restrictions on defence exports. Tokyo reviewed the “Three Principles” that had tightly limited the transfer of defence equipment and technology since the Cold War era. The change allows Japan to supply lethal military hardware and advanced systems to trusted partners such as India.

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India formally welcomed the move. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in April: “India welcomes Japan’s review of the three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology. Defense and security cooperation forms an important pillar of India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.” He noted that both sides had committed to practical cooperation for national security and economic resilience, including technological and industrial collaboration between government and private sector partners.

One concrete project is already advancing. The two countries have reached agreement in principle on technical details for the Unified Complex Radio Antenna, known as UNICORN, a stealth technology system for warships. Officials expressed hope for an early conclusion of the project and agreed to explore other joint defence equipment and technology initiatives.