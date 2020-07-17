India not forgotten 'responsibility' towards our planet: PM Modi at UN ECOSOC

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the government towards the path of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country has not forgotten its "responsibility" towards this planet.

"While marching forward on the path of development, we are not forgetting our responsibility towards our planet," PM Modi said in a virtual address to the High-Level Segment of UN's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

"Over the past few years, we have reduced 38 millon tonnes of carbon emisssions annually," adding that electrification of villages, providing clean fuels to poor households and energy efficiency initiatives helped the country in achieving this.

He lauded India's initiative to set up International Solar Alliance and called it a "practical manifestation of climate action".

The Indian prime minister also lauded his government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, world's largest health protection programme.

"In the fight against COVID, our grassroots health systems is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world," PM Modi said.