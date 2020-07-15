India-EU partnership is significant for peace and stability of world: PM Modi

India and European Union partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 15th India- European Union (virtual) summit, Indian PM called India and EU natural partners.

''Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today,'' PM said.

''We both believe in democracy, freedom, transparencies, respect for international institutions,'' Modi noted.

On the pandemic that is gripping the world, PM said democracies should come together to deal with COVID crisis.

Modi stressed that long-term challenges like climate change was a priority for India and the EU.

''Apart from current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change also a priority for India and the EU. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite investment and technology from Europe,'' Modis said.

Speaking on the occasion, European Council President Charles Michel thanked India for its cooperation.

''I would like to thank India for the cooperation your country has shown with the EU. I would like to pay tribute to your role nationally and internationally, multilaterally in combating COVID19 pandemic,'' said Michel.