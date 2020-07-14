European Union briefed by India, China on border face-off

The European Union has been briefed by both New Delhi and Beijing on the recent India China border clashes, with Brussels welcoming the recent de-escalation measures between the two countries.

An EU official, ahead of the India-EU summit said, "We have certainly received detailed information on how the two government see clashes at the border. But what is most important is they are talking to each other--at diplomatic, military and even the political level"



Welcoming the de-escalation, EU officials said, "Pleased to see since the deadly clashes took place at LAC" & "both sides having committed to show restraint and engage in military de-escalation and engage in dialogue"

China, India have started de-escalation at LAC with areas such as Galwan, Hot springs & Gogra area witnessing complete de-escalation.

"We trust both Indian and Chinese authorities and look to continue the dialogue in order to find a peaceful solution to the differences and it is particularly important when 2 of the world's powerful and influential players like India and China...have this immediate de escalation.." and "it is crucial for global stability and EU supports good neighbourly relations between both," he noted.

EU has also expressed "Interest in a number of concrete economic steps" taken by India after 15th June clashes, said another EU official when asked about India China border row.

China will be one of the key topics of discussion at the 15th India EU virtual summit that will take place on Wednesday at 4.30 PM IST. EU will be represented by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and India will be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell will also join.