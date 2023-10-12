India: Nokia facility in this state rolls out seven-millionth telecom unit

Nokia’s factory in Chennai, in Southern India's Tamil Nadu state, has reached a significant production milestone and rolled out seven million telecom units, the firm announced. The company said that their achievement is in line with the Indian Government's 'Make-in-India' initiative, aimed at encouraging global firms to develop and manufacture products in the country. Among the largest factories operated by Nokia globally, the Chennai plant is a large-scale manufacturer of telecom infrastructure equipment such as those used in 4G and 5G mobile networks.

The factory in Chennai, one of Nokia’s largest globally, is a large-scale manufacturer of telecom infrastructure equipment including for 4G/5G networks for both domestic and global markets. The factory has completed fifteen years of operation this year and is playing a key role in boosting telecom equipment manufacturing in the country.

“Our Chennai factory is a testament to the skill and expertise of Indian talent. From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to now producing 5G massive MIMO products and transport network elements, we have come a long way,” said Mr. Teemu Toiviainen, Head of Global Manufacturing & EMS Management. “We at Nokia strongly believe in Sustainability to make the world a better place for future generations. This factory operates with wind and solar energy, contributing up to 81% of green energy consumption until most recently; targeting to be 100% by 2025,” he added.

Nokia's Chennai factory manufactures 5G New Radio (5G NR), 5G massive MIMO (Multile input and Multiple output) products, 4G/LTE radios as well as Fiber Broadband equipment among others. Nokia exports approximately 50 percent of the production. Further, it has progressively increased the localization of components by up to 2 times compared to previous years in 5G equipment manufacturing.

