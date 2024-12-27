The Indian national capital New Delhi woke up to rain on Friday (Dec 27), even as it battled cold waves as the temperature went down to 13 degrees Celsius around 7:20 am local time. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms over northwest India in coming hours.

Advertisment

Orange colour is indicating moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning and isolated hail strom over northwest India during next 3 hours. @ndmaindia @moesgoi @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/XQ1LOw3WkM — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2024

Visuals were captured in various parts of the city, including Moti Lal Nehru Marg and India Gate, showing a slight fog and showers.

IMD forecast

Advertisment

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday is probably going to settle at 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department had earlier predicted that the weather conditions on Friday would intensify with moderate rains and thunderstorms followed by lightning and heavy winds at a speed of 30-40 km/h.

3 Hourly rainfall over Delhi during past 24 hours (at 0830 hrs IST on 27th December 2024 ) @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/4Njcf4RxqE — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2024

Also Read: India weather: Yellow alert issued for Delhi, rainfall to continue; check IMD prediction here

Advisory by airlines

Advertisment

The Indira Gandhi International Airport has begun special procedures to manage low visibility and keep the operations running smoothly.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," it said.

Flight tracking platforms showed over that 160 flights were delayed and three cancelled.

There was an average delay of nearly 30 minutes for departures and arrivals in Delhi.

Airlines such as Indigo, SpiceJet, and Air India have issued advisories, asking the guests to remain informed about the flight updates and timings and start early as slow traffic might delay the movement posed by the winter weather.

Also Read: India: Flights, trains affected in Delhi due to dense fog; IMD predicts colder days ahead

AQI remains poor

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality of the national capital on Friday overall remains 'very poor.’

The Delhi air quality index has improved to some degree on Thursday (Dec 26) and was forecast to improve by Friday.

Despite that, rain poured down in the national capital, and the AQI remains poor.

Although meteorologists suggest the rain may settle dust and pollutant particles, leading to improved AQI levels, the authorities persist in continuing adherence to safeguard the public health.

(With inputs from agencies)