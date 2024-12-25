New Delhi, India

Parts of Delhi and adjoining regions woke to a dense fog on Christmas morning. Due to the reduced visibility, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued an advisory over the possible impact on flight operations. Additionally, at least 20 trains were delayed across various parts of the country due to limited visibility.

Advertisment

In the advisory, the Delhi airport said that flights that are not compliant with CAT III may be affected. Aircraft with CAT III allow the planes to land in reduced visibility conditions.

The advisory also advised passengers to contact the airline for the latest flight information. IndiGo airline also urged passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Also read | Delhi's air quality improves, GRAP stage IV measures lifted

Advertisment

Cold grip Delhi and adjoining regions

Various parts of Delhi-NCR including Dwarka Expressway, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram witnessed low visibility due to fog on Wednesday (Dec 25) morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

On Tuesday (Dec 24), the national capital received rainfall in some parts and recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

The weather department has predicted that mercury in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan is expected to fall in the next two days. Hailstorms and thunderstorms in northwestern and central India, while light to moderate snowfall in the northern hill region are expected on December 27 and 28.

Also read | India weather update: Cold wave grips north, rainfall expected in south

GRAP-IV revoked

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV measure in Delhi after the air quality in the national capital improved. The authorities also said on Tuesday (Dec 24) that guidelines under Stages I, II, and III will remain effective to prevent air quality from deteriorating again.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 333 around 7 am on Wednesday (Dec 25). The air quality in the national capital improved due to improved wind speed and favourable weather conditions, news agency ANI reported citing IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

(With inputs from agencies)