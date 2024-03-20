India: MK Stalin's DMK releases manifesto, list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with DMK leaders, released the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and announced its candidate list in Chennai on Wednesday (Mar 20).

The DMK manifesto pledges statehood for Puducherry and vows to ban NEET. The DMK, in the manifesto, said till the office of governor is abolished, a governor should be appointed in consultation with the chief minister of the state.

Addressing the audience, MK Stalin stressed on DMK's commitment to manifestos and criticised the BJP for unfulfilled promises. He asserted that the manifesto reflects the people's aspirations, not just the party's agenda. He highlighted the INDIA alliance's vision and the manifesto's focus on Tamil Nadu's welfare.

Addressing a gathering after the releasing the manifesto, MK Stalin said, "It is the DMK which makes the manifesto before elections and continues to do what we say, this is what our leaders taught us. As Kanimozhi said we went all over the state and listened to various people. It is not only a DMK manifesto but the people's manifesto. When the BJP came to power in 2014, they destroyed India. None of the election promises were fulfilled. We have formed the INDIA alliance and we will form our government in 2024. In our manifesto, we have announced special schemes for Tamil Nadu and schemes for every district are given in this manifesto."

Kanimozhi's perspective

DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed gratitude for leading the manifesto committee. She underscored the significance of the Dravidian model in Tamil Nadu's progress and envisioned extending its principles nationwide. Kanimozhi expressed confidence in securing substantial Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

Kanimozhi said, "The manifesto of the DMK is always an important one for us. I thank our leader MK Stalin for allowing me to head the manifesto committee and thank all the committee members. We saw how much this Dravidian model government has done for the people of the state. This election manifesto will help us to take our Dravidian model all over India. I am sure of securing not only 40 seats in Tamil Nadu but a good number of seats in the country too…" The DMK vowed to oppose the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act Rules and Uniform Civil Code. It proposed amending Article 361 and designating Thirukural as a national book. The manifesto promised Indian citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils, monthly financial assistance for women, and revising fuel prices.

The DMK plans to contest 21 Lok Sabha seats (22 including Namakkal, where KMDK will contest on the DMK symbol), with allies contesting the remaining 18 seats in Tamil Nadu.

List of DMK candidates

North Chennai: Kalanidhi Veerasami South Chennai: Tamilachi Thangapandian Central Chennai: Dayanidhi Maran Thuthukudi: Kanimozhi Sriperumbatur: TR Balu Arakonam: Jagathrachahan Vellore: Kadhir Anand Thiruvanamalai: Annadurai Aarani: Dharani Selam: Selvagapathi Erode: Prakash Niligiri: A Raja Kovai: Ganapathi Rajkumar Perambalur: Arun Neru Tanjore: Murasoli Theni: Thanga Tamil Selvam Thenkasi: Rani

With a comprehensive manifesto and a list of candidates, the DMK is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.