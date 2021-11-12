India-made Covid vaccine Covaxin is 77.8% effective, says data published in Lancet journal

The efficacy analysis data from Phase III clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine, Covaxin, has now been peer-reviewed and ‘confirms’ the India-made dose to be 77.8% effective. The data has been published in Lancet journal.

The company had earlier stated that its vaccine had 77.8 per cent efficacy against symptomatic cases and 93.4 per cent against severe symptomatic cases.

According to the study, efficacy data shows that the vaccine demonstrates 63.6 per cent protection against asymptomatic disease and 65.2 per cent protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant.

“The peer-review of Covaxin phase III clinical trial data in The Lancet, an authoritative voice in global medicine, validates our commitment to data transparency and meeting the stringent peer-review standards of world leading medical journals,'' Krishana Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said in a release.

He further added, "The data from our product development and clinical trials have been published in 10 peer-reviewed journals, making Covaxin one of the most highly published Covid-19 vaccines in the world."

In what has been deemed as India’s largest-ever clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine, the phase 3 trial involved 25,800 volunteers across 25 sites.

Meanwhile, Krishna Ella recently confirmed that a booster dose can be considered six months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. He further added that the final decision is with the government.

He further highlighted that the nasal COVID-19 vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech. Also, it could be taken instead of the second dose of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, recently, the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory council of the World Health Organization (WHO), recommended that Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin be given Emergency Use Listing (EUL) designation.

The TAG had requested "further clarifications" from the firm on October 26 for Covaxin to undertake a final "risk-benefit assessment" for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing.

