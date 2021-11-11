Booster dose to be taken 6 months after Covaxin's 2nd dose: Bharat Biotech CMD

In order to battle the deadly coronavirus, several countries across the globe have started inoculating the population with booster shots. Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella said that a booster dose can be considered six months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. He further added that the final decision is with the government.

While speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021, he added that the government and some experts think that a booster dose is not so urgent. Also, full vaccination with two doses is a priority right now.

He further highlighted that the nasal COVID-19 vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech. Also, it could be taken instead of the second dose of Covaxin.

Also read | India's Covaxin to be added to UK approved list from November 22

He further mentioned that the nasal vaccine was more effective in preventing the virus from spreading.

Meanwhile, recently, the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory council of the World Health Organization (WHO), recommended that Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin be given Emergency Use Listing (EUL) designation.

The TAG had requested "further clarifications" from the firm on October 26 for Covaxin to undertake a final "risk-benefit assessment" for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing.

Covaxin is effective against symptomatic COVID-19 at 77.8 per cent and 65.2 per cent against the novel Delta variant. The company announced in June that it has completed the analysis of effectiveness of Covaxin from Phase 3 studies.