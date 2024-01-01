India logs 22% increase in Covid-19 cases

In the last week of the year 2023, India recorded a 2 per cent rise in COVID-19 cases, with the tally in the past 24 hours nearing the 850 cases mark for the first time in seven months.

As per a Times of India report, the surge is driven by the JN.1 sub variant, which is spreading through the nation. In Kerala, the infections may already have peaked, as the state logs the highest counts in the current phase.

Overall numbers remain low and the rise as per reports have been very gradual, however, this could be because of scant testing.

Also read | India sees slight decline in daily Covid tally with 743 new cases

During the week ending on Saturday, India reported 4,652 fresh covid cases, up from the 3,818 cases in the previous week. The number of deaths also saw an incline, with 29 deaths from the coronavirus reported, as opposed to the 17 recorded last week.

As per numbers reported on Sunday, Saturday saw the daily tally rise to 841 — the first time numbers crossed the 800 mark—additionally, three fatalities were reported. This is the highest since May 18.

Cases rise across India

Last week the Southern state of Kerala lodged 3,018 cases, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of India's case. This week, the numbers witnessed a 24 per cent drop, with 2,282 drop. This, as per reports, may indicate that the surge in Kerala may already have peaked.

However, that's not true for several other states. In Karnataka and Maharashtra, the cases rose significantly — apart from Kerala, daily cases in only these two states have topped 100.

In Karnataka, last week 922, fresh cases have been reported, a three-fold increase from the 309 recorded the previous week. In Maharashtra, cases increased six-fold from 103 to 620. Overall, last week, 20 states and UT's reported COVID-19 cases, more than double the number on December 15.