India: Kerala doctor kills self after boyfriend’s family calls off wedding over dowry demands

A 26-year-old doctor from India’s southern Kerala state died by suicide after her boyfriend refused to marry her over her family’s inability to fulfill his parents’ dowry demands.

Shahana—a student pursuing PG course at the surgery department of Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram—was in a relationship with Dr EA Ruwais.

Boyfriend's family wanted gold, land, and BMW car

The girl’s family claimed that Ruwais’s family demanded 150 gold sovereigns, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car in dowry, local media outlet Mathrubhumi reported.

When the Shahana’s couldn’t fulfill all of their demands, Ruwais’s family called off the wedding, forcing the 26-year-old to take the extreme step.

She also reportedly left a suicide note in which she wrote, "Everyone wants money only".

A police complaint was later registered against the boyfriend under the abetment to suicide charge and dowry prevention laws. He was arrested on Wednesday night, PTI news agency reported.

Shahana is survived by her mother and two siblings. Her father, who worked in the Gulf, died two years ago.

State govt seeks report

Meanwhile, the Women and Child Development department has been asked to conduct a probe into the matter, and submit a report on the same.

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson Sathidevi, who visited Shahana's mother at her house on Wednesday, demanded a probe into the case, adding that the women's commission would seek a report on the action taken by police in the matter.

The state’s Minority Commission also intervened in the matter, with panel's chairperson AA Rasheed asking the district collector, the city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the commission on December 14 and submit a report.

In the wake of the incident, the Medical PG Doctors Association relieved Ruwais of all his responsibilities within their organisation.