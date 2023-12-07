Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM, first Congress leader to lead state

Indian National Congress' Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday (Dec 7) took oath as Chief Minister of the southern Indian state of Telangana marking the first time the youngest state has got a chief minister from the grand old party in India. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad, the state capital. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu took oath as the Deputy CM of the state. The state of Telangana was carved out from Andhra Pradesh in the year 2014. Andhra Pradesh still is a state, but its area has reduced greatly.

Telangana Governor Soundarajan also administered oath to Gaddam Prasad Kumar who will take charge as Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Other than Reddy himself, 11 members of his cabinet took the oath (including Kumar and Mallu). Among them was former Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy who had previously opposed Revanth Reddy's choice for the chief ministerial post.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was present for the swearing-in ceremony.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were present as well.

Among other leaders leaders from the party, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were present as well.

Eight other leaders who took oath are Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Dana Anasuya and Konda Surekha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Revanth Reddy through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens," said the PM tagging Reddy. Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens. @revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2023 × Before he took oath for office, Reddy took a victory lap of the stadium with Sonia Gandhi.