Home Minister Amit Shah targets Congress during bill debate for Kashmiri Pandits exodus

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (Dec 6) targeted Congress without naming the party whilst defending the two bills his party has brought in the parliament. Shah was speaking during a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill where he said the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits could have been avoided, had terrorism been tackled without considering vote-bank politics.

While the first bill modified the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 by eliminating the original definition of weak and under-privileged classes, the other bill proposes to increase the total number of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly from 83 to 90, of which seven would be reserved for scheduled caste members and nine seats for legislators from scheduled tribes.

Defending the two bills, Shah said once the legislation is passed in both houses, it will provide representation to those who had to leave Kashmir because of terrorism.

"When they (Kashmiri Pandits) were displaced, they were forced to live as refugees in their country. Around 46,631 families were displaced in their own country. This Bill is to get them rights, this Bill is to give them representation," said Shah in Lok Sabha (Lower House).

"Had terrorism been tackled at the beginning without considering vote-bank politics, Kashmiri Pandits wouldn't have had to leave the valley," he added.

Watch | Kashmir valley coming out of the clutches of unrest & terrorism × The Kashmiri Pandits, the natives of the state were forced out in an exodus due to the rise in Islamic terrorism in the late 80s.

"There was an era of terrorism (in Jammu and Kashmir) after the 1980s and it was a horrifying scene. Those who lived on the land considering it their country, were thrown out and no one cared about them, neither did they try to stop it. In fact, those who were responsible for stopping it, were enjoying vacations in England," said Shah, referring to the then-ruling Congress party at centre.

It has been four years since the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 which has led to a relative decline in terror activities in the region. The state has since been turned into a union territory with the opposition demanding that elections be held in the region to elect a democratic government.