India: AIIMS Delhi detects 7 'walking pneumonia' +ve samples from April to Sept this year

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi has detected the presence of Mycoplasma pneumoniae in seven of the samples collected, local reports said citing Lancet Microbe journal.

A report titled "Mycoplasma pneumoniae: delayed re-emergence after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions" in the Lancet journal said that the data is of six months, from April 1 to September 30, 2023.

This comes as China and several other European nations have seen a spike in the 'Walking pneumonia' cases.

'Walking pneumonia' is a colloquial term used to describe a mild form of pneumonia, a respiratory illness. Unlike typical pneumonia, walking pneumonia is often caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

According to the findings made in the journal, one case was identified through an early-stage PCR test, while the remaining six cases were detected using the IgM Elisa test, applicable even in later stages of infection, reports suggested.

The positivity rates for the PCR and IgM Elisa tests were reported as 3 percent and 16 percent, respectively, based on the research.

NPIs against COVID and M pneumoniae decline linked

The Lancet report also discussed the impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) implemented against COVID-19, leading to a decline in M pneumoniae detection worldwide.

Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) are public health measures and strategies that are implemented to control the spread of infectious diseases without the use of pharmaceutical drugs or vaccines. These interventions are particularly relevant in the early stages of an outbreak or when specific pharmaceutical interventions are not available or feasible.

Compared with the pre-pandemic incidence of M pneumoniae (8·61%, 2017–20), a significant reduction was observed in the first year after the implementation of NPIs (1·69%, 2020–21), similar to the incidence of other respiratory pathogens.7 A further unprecedented, yet substantial, reduction in the incidence of M pneumoniae was observed in the second year (0·70%, 2021–22), when other respiratory pathogens resurged as an indicator of community transmission," the report said.

AIIMS Delhi is a participant in the international consortium which monitors the spread of this illness.

Former head of the microbiology department at AIIMS Delhi Dr. Rama Chaudhry reportedly said, "Pneumonia caused by this bacterium is usually mild, that's why it is also referred to as 'walking pneumonia'. But severe cases can also happen."