India trains doctors from Fiji in collaboration with the US

In a key trilateral initiative, India and the United States joined forces to train doctors and health officials from Fiji. India trained doctors and health officials from Fiji under two distinct capacity-building programmes in October with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). They were trained in Psycho Social Care and Telemedicine areas.

The training sessions took place at two prestigious institutions: the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bangalore and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) in Mohali.

With approximately 20 officials participating in each program, the initiative underscores a joint India-US commitment to comprehensive skill development in the pacific.

US Ambassador Garcetti, speaking at the Global Technology Summit 2023 in Delhi, lauded the collaborative effort, citing it as the "largest training ever" under the trilateral development program.

He said, "Recently, we had doctors come from Fiji, the largest training ever for something called the trilateral development programme that we got together with the Ministry of External Affairs and our USAID training doctors and nurses in medicine in the most remote parts of Fiji, Trained by Indians, partially funded by Americans here in Delhi."

The ambassador also envisioned leveraging India's expertise in digital technologies to extend support to Pacific Island countries, African nations, and Southeast Asian countries.

He emphasised the potential of incorporating India's advancements in digital identification (DPI) and digital payments into these regions in collaboration with US.

This initiative aligns with India's broader diplomatic outreach to the Pacific region.