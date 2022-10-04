India: J&K DGP (Prisons) found dead at friend's residence, cops suspect murder

Hemant Kumar Lohia, the director general of police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department, was found dead at his friend’s residence on Monday. While the police have launched an investigation into the incident, there were suspicions that he was murdered.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that the household help was missing, and the authorities were searching for him at the moment.

“The body of Shri Hemant Lohia DG Prisons JK was found under suspicious circumstances. First examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started. Forensic teams and crime teams are on the spot. The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on the spot. J&K police family express grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer,” said the ADGP according to NDTV.

According to the official police report, Lohia was found with his throat slit open. He was currently staying at his friend Rajiv Khajuria’s house in Jammu as his own house was under renovation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the ADGP further said as quoted by PTI.

Lohia, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was posted at the DGP prisons in August.