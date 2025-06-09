40+ Degree Celsius days ahead in Delhi NCR? Temperatures soar, heatwave warning in north India | Check weather forecast

Amid the monsoon season, much of northern India is reeling under a heatwave, particularly Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and nearby states this week. Temperatures hovering near 45 degrees Celsius are already here, and are likely to stay so for much of this week for most places, before rain respite arrives.

The Indian weather body IMD gave heatwave warnings for West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu region and Madhya Pradesh. Warmer nights are predicted for both west and east Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi temperatures hover above 40 degrees

As of 8.30 am on Monday (June 9), several areas in Delhi saw temperatures rise above 40 Degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Ayanagar topped the list, recording 44.1 degrees, two degrees above normal. Palam recorded 43.6 degrees, Ridge area saw 42.9 degrees, Lodhi Road had 42.3 degrees and Safdarjung was at 42.1 degrees. Most of these were nearly two degrees or more above normal.

No respite from high temperatures in north India



There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India in the next five days, IMD said. The temperatures are likely to fall by around 3 Degrees Celsius after that.

Heat wave conditions, hot and humid weather, warm nights in north India



IMD has issued red alert for heat wave in Rajasthan. The Indian weather body predicted heat wave conditions in West Rajasthan from Monday till 13 June. Severe heat wave conditions will be seen in some of these places till Tuesday.

Heat wave conditions might also prevall over Jammu and Kashmir during till 12 June, and in Punjab till 13 June.

Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh will see heat wave conditions in the 9-12 June period.

West Uttar Pradesh will experience heat wave till June 12, while East Uttar Pradesh will see a heat wave till Tuesday; East Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during the 9-11 June period.

Hot and humid weather prevails in much of India



The IMD predicted hot and humid weather over Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for various days of this week.



Warm night conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during 9-11 June; West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 9th and 10th June, it said.



Rain respite likely in some places

For northwest India, rainfall is expected by 15 June, as per IMD predictions.

Light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of up to 50 kmph are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during 13th-15th of June, the Indian weather body said.

Rains are likely in Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh during 11th-15th June, and in Punjab on 14th and 15th June, IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during 12-15 June, it added.

IMD also said strong surface winds of up to 30 kmph are likely over the plains of Northwest India during from 9 to 11 June.