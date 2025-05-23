LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 17:10 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 17:10 IST
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for Telangana, Himachal Pradesh
Videos May 23, 2025, 17:10 IST

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for Telangana, Himachal Pradesh

India braces for extreme weather: heavy rains expected in some states while others face scorching heatwaves. Get the latest forecast and tips to stay safe from the IMD's predictions.

Trending Topics

trending videos