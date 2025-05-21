LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 21, 2025, 19:34 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 19:34 IST
Torrential rains paralyse Karnataka; Red alert in 7 districts
May 21, 2025, 19:34 IST

Torrential rains paralyse Karnataka; Red alert in 7 districts

India is experiencing a rare weather phenomenon with simultaneous heatwaves in the north and heavy rainfall in the south, prompting the IMD to issue flood warnings.

