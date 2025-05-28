India weather update: June to receive above normal rain, set to be cooler with fewer heatwaves

The month of June, one of the hottest summer months for India is going to be cooler this year compared to the previous years. According to the India Meteorological Department, above normal rainfall is expected over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September) 2025.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, the IMD upgraded its forecast, saying the country will get 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall in the June-September season.

June to be cooler

June is expected to be a wet month as more than 108 per cent of average rain is forecast for the entire country. This will lead to cooler weather and lesser number of heatwave conditions.

"Since there will be above-normal rains in June, the number of heatwave days in June is likely to be below normal. We are not expecting many heatwave days in June now," said IMD Director General Dr M Mohapatra.

Some areas of southern peninsula and north west and north east India, though, could observe marginal drop in rainfall amounts.

"During June to September 2025, normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country except some areas of Northwest and East India and many areas of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is very likely," IMD said in a statement.

Southwest Monsoon advancement

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, eight days earlier than its usual onset of June 1 bringing heavy rain to the coastal area. This was its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009.

Now, the conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon in other parts of the country. In the next 2-3 days it will cover, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, most parts of westcentral and some more parts of North Bay of Bengal and remaining parts Northeastern states and some parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, said the IMD.

