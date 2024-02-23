India: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passes away aged 86

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi passed away at the age of 86 at around 3 am on Friday (Feb 23) due to age-related health complications.

He was admitted to the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The hospital had released a statement saying that Joshi was in the Intensive Care Unit, under close observation.

"Mr Manohar Joshi, Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was admitted at P.D. Hinduja Hospital on 21st February 2024. He suffered a cardiac event and is severely ill," said the statement issued by Hinduja Hospital.

The Shiv Sena stalwart was admitted to the same hospital in May 2023 after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Joshi served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from the year 1995 to 1999 and was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004.

He was also a Member of Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012, and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002.