India extends Covid medical insurance policy for health workers for 6 months

The Indian government’s insurance policy for COVID-19 fighting health staff has been extended for another 180 days.

The central government stated in an order, "The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): Insurance Scheme for Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 has been extended for a further period of 180 days from April 19, 2022."

It has been decided to extend the policy so as to continue to provide a safety net for the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients.



The insurance policy PMGKP was launched on March 30, 2020 to give assistance of Rs 5 million in complete personal accident insurance to 2.1 million health care providers, including all health workers who might have direct contact and treatment of a COVID patient and are at risk.

A letter to this effect was sent to all Additional Chief Secretaries (Health), Principal Secretaries (Health) and Health Secretaries of all state and Union territories on April 19,2022, requesting widespread exposure among health personnel in their own respective states and Union territories.

The government said, private hospital staffs, volunteers, local urban bodies, daily wages outsourced staff requisitioned by state or central hospitals, AIIMS and Institute of National Importance (INI) of the central ministries specifically drafted for the care of covid patients.

So far, 1905 claims of health workers who died during COVID-related duties have been settled since the scheme’s inception.

However, the country has recently reported 1247 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is roughly 43 per cent down from the previous day. As per the ministry, 928 patients have recovered from the last 24 hours.