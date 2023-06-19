India: Delhi University student stabbed for objecting girlfriend's harassment

A teenage student, studying at Delhi University was reportedly stabbed to death for objecting to his girlfriend being harassed by another student in the capital city of New Delhi on Sunday.

The incident took place outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus and the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan, a first-year BA (Political Science) student at the School of Open Learning (SOL).

According to a preliminary investigation by the police, a fight broke out between Nikhil and the other miscreants over a dispute regarding the girl last week. On Sunday, a group of four youths came on motorcycles, surrounded Nikhil and stabbed him in the chest to death.

"About a week ago, one of the students in college misbehaved with his girlfriend. On Sunday, at 12:30 pm, the main accused from the same college along with 3 others met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him," said DCP (Southwest) Manoj C.

“We received a PCR call from Charak Palika Hospital at South Campus police station about the stabbing. The injured student was brought to the hospital by other students and locals. Nikhil was an SOL student," he added.

"Police have told us nothing so far. We did not have a word with Police till now. Yesterday at 12pm, I received a call from the students who took my son to the hospital...Police kept these students here (Police station) throughout the night..."

“We knew he was in a fight a week ago over a girl. We supported him because he did nothing wrong and was helping his friend. We didn’t know he would be attacked… Police haven’t arrested anyone. I want justice for my son,” added Sanjay.

Two people including a school dropout have been apprehended by the police so far, according to news agency ANI. The first apprehended has been identified as Rahul, a first-year BA student while the second is his friend Haroon, a school dropout.

Nikhil is survived by his two brothers and parents who live in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. Apart from pursuing his undergraduate degree, Nikhil worked as a part-time model as well. The family said he had participated in several modelling and acting competitions across the city.

(With inputs from agencies)