India critical in solving climate crisis, says US ahead of Kerry's visit

Ahead of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's New Delhi visit, the US has said that India is a "critical part of the solution to the climate crisis". Kerry will arrive in New Delhi on Monday (April 5) for a 4-day visit. During his visit, Kerry will call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also hold talks with India's Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"In New Delhi, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with representatives of the Indian government, private sector, and non-governmental organizations," said a spokesperson at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

"As one of the world’s largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. We see India as an important partner on future clean energy research, development, and deployment, not least because of their successful domestic agenda in this area," the spokesperson added further.

John Kerry's visit comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's Climate Summit from April 22nd to 23rd, and the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in November. India has been invited to the Climate Summit that will take place virtually later this month. This will be 2nd time that Indian PM Modi, and US President Biden will be together at a virtual summit. They were last together at last month's Quad meeting.

"A key focus for our Administration is supporting and encouraging India’s decarbonization efforts through clean, zero, and low-carbon investment, and supporting India in mitigating its fossil energy use,” said US Embassy spokesperson.

During his India visit, Kerry will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

