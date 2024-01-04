India: Congress party launches 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 2024'

In a strategic move ahead of the 2024 elections, today, senior Congress leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi , convened a crucial three-hour meeting. The discussions centred around the upcoming electoral preparations and Rahul Gandhi’s transformative justice journey, now officially named the “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” a decision unanimously reached during the meeting.

The meeting had a dual focus—preparation for the Lok Sabha elections and planning for Rahul Gandhi’s significant journey. Attendees unanimously acknowledged the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, emphasising its ability to connect with people across the nation.

The yatra is set to traverse 15 states, now including Arunachal Pradesh, covering an extensive 6700 kilometres. The journey kicks off in Imphal, traversing through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and concluding in Bengal. This ambitious route aims to engage citizens and create awareness, fostering a sense of unity and justice.

The India Gathbandhan and Civil Society have received invitations to actively participate in this monumental journey. The itinerary outlines specific durations for each state, with highlights such as walking 108 kilometres in Manipur over one day, two days in Nagaland, eight days in Assam, and five days each in Arunachal Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, four days in Jharkhand, four days in Odisha, five days in Chhattisgarh, 11 days covering 1074 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh, seven days in Madhya Pradesh, one day in Rajasthan, five days in Gujarat, and five days in Maharashtra.

The comprehensive journey spans 6713 kilometers, covering 67 days, and touching 110 districts. Crucially, it will encompass 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 Vidhan Sabha seats, amplifying its impact on both national and state levels.

An important update from the meeting is the inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in the yatra, signifying an expansion of its reach and resonance. This decision adds a new dimension to the yatra, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and national representation.

As the political landscape gears up for the 2024 elections, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra emerges as a pivotal initiative, not only for the Congress party but also for the citizens it aims to connect with. This journey is more than a physical movement; it symbolises a collective effort towards justice, unity, and political engagement, said Jairam Ramesh.