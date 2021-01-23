India-China talks: 9th round of military negotiations to take place on Sunday

The 9th round of India China military talks will take place on Sunday. The talks are expected to begin at around 9.30 to 10 am on Sunday in Moldo.

The military talks come after more than 2 months. The last round (8th round) took place on 6th November.

The talks come even has the many month-long India China standoff at the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh continues. The standoff that started in April/May last year saw Galwan incident in June during which 20 Indian soldiers died due to aggressive actions by the Chinese army. China has stayed mum about the casualties on its own side, though the Indian side has confirmed a significant number.

The ministry of external affairs recently said, "India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the western sector and for full restoration of peace and tranquillity."

Along with a military round of talks, both sides continue the diplomatic round of talks-- Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC).

Last round of WMCC took place on 18 December. During that round of talks, the two sides agreed to hold next round of Senior Commanders meeting soon.