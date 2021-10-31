India capable of meeting any challenge, says PM Modi on Vallabhai Patel’s birth anniversary

On the birth anniversary of India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge.

Modi added that the country will be able to achieve goals only if people stay united.

Be it land, water, air or space, India's capabilities and resolve are now unprecedented on every front, the leader said.

"Sardar Patel always wanted India to be capable, inclusive, sensitive, alert, humble and developed. He always prioritised national interest," the leader said.

Getting inspiration from him, the country is today becoming fully capable of meeting both external and internal challenges, the PM said.

“Today the nation is paying tribute to Sardar Patel, who gave his life for 'Ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat'. Sardar Patel lives not only in history but also the hearts of all Indians,” added Modi.

The country has been freed of many decades-old unwanted laws in seven years, he noted.

“Ideals that cherish national unity have been given new heights. Be it J&K, Northeast or any village in the Himalayas, today all are on the path of progress. The development of modern infrastructure in the country is reducing the gap between geographical and historic distances,” said Modi.

