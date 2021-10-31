PM Modi to attend ‘Supply Chain Resilience’ event hosted by US President Joe Biden in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on “Supply Chain Resilience” on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome on Sunday, officials have said.

Briefing press on Modi’s schedule on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “PM Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on ‘Supply China Resilience’ and hold other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.”

PM Modi invited G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification.

"The PM also brought out the fact that despite challenges of the pandemic, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains," Shringla told the special briefing in Rome.

The Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) was launched by India, Japan and Australia, in April, will help in promoting trade facilitation by identifying supply chain risks and mapping out the complementarities.

The SCRI, first proposed by Japan, aims to reduce dependence on China amid a likelihood of rechurning of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the prime minister is also expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit apart from participating in discussions on “Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development”.

Apart from the ‘Supply Chain Resilience’ event, a hectic schedule is lined up for PM Modi on Sunday.

He will begin the day in Rome by visiting the historical centre - the Trevi Fountain. The historical Trevi Fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it who have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument as the epitome of a place of romance.

Later in the day, Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and also meet outgoing Chancellor of Germany Angela Markel.

The PM is also slated to attend a session to discuss Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under Agenda 2030 that has its own set of 17 targets and 244 indicators to provide a worldwide accepted framework of development.

Following that, PM Modi will also be travelling to Glasgow in the United Kingdom from November 1-2 at the invitation of his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

