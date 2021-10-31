At Rome, Modi pitches ‘One Earth, One Health’ vision, says ready to produce 5 billion Covid vaccines

Stressing on 'One Earth, One Health' vision of collaborative approach in dealing with Coivd virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic.

Speaking in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” at G20 Summit session in Rome on Saturday, Modi also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, briefing reporters on PM’s engagements.

PM Modi invited G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification. He also brought out the fact that despite challenges posed by the pandemic, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains, Shringla said.

Noting that the WHO approval for the emergency use authorisation for India's indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, is pending, Modi suggested that a nod for the jab will help India assist other countries.

A technical advisory group of the UN health agency will meet on November 3 to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

Shringla said that Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction over the G20’s decision to come up with a 15 per minimum corporate tax to make the global financial architecture more “just and fair”.

The decision is aimed at ensuring that companies pay a certain amount of tax in the countries they are located in.

“It is pertinent to mention that it was in 2014 that the prime minister had first proposed the idea of a minimum corporate tax in order to prevent to some extent evasion of taxes,” he said.

Shringla said that Pope Francis accepted PM Modi's invitation to visit India.

Speaking of the Vatican visit, Shringla said, “The last papal visit to India was in 1999 when Pope John Paul II visited the country. Pope Francis has accepted PM Modi's invitation. In his own words, he said: “You (PM Modi) have given me the greatest gift. I am looking forward to visiting India". Pope Francis has accepted the PM Modi invitation and looking forward to visit India.”

The meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis which was scheduled for 20 minutes, lasted for around an hour.

Apart from Pope Francis, PM Modi on Saturday also invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India, Shringla said.

On the second day of the summit on Sunday, PM Modi is scheduled attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden in Rome. Other bilateral meetings are scheduled as well.

Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on “Supply China Resilience” and hold other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, said Shringla.

