India: BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi to make 'every effort' to attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony

The veteran leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were invited on Tuesday (Dec 19) to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in northern India's Ayodhya scheduled to be held on January 22, 2024.

While Advani was India's home minister (1999-2004) and deputy prime minister (2002-2004) during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004), Joshi also held the crucial cabinet portfolios during Vajpayee's all three prime ministerial tenures in 1996, 1998, and between 1999 to 2004 respectively.

Advani, 96, is also one of the co-founders of present-day Bharatiya Janata Party.

Advani and Joshi were extended the invited a day after Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body that manages the affairs related to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said that two veterans were requested "not to attend" the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple owing to their advanced age.

On Tuesday (Dec 19) senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leaders -- both ideological fountainheads of the BJP -- met Advani and Joshi and invited them for the event.

Both Advani and Joshi were at the forefront of the Ram temple movement in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which in December 1992, culminated into the violent destruction of a sixteenth century religious structure deemed 'disputed' by Hindus. The community believed the Mughal-era religious structure to have been built over the birthplace of Hindu god Ram that had been consecrated by an ancient temple.

In a statement after the meetings, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar said in a post on X, "Invited Lal Krishna Advani ji and Murli Manohar Joshi ji, the pioneers of Ram Mandir movement, to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Both the seniors said that they will make every effort to come."

In September 2019, the Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and directed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

The newly built temple is scheduled to be consecrated on January 22, 2024.