India: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses it when asked for English translation of his speech

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appeared to lose his cool during a meeting of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday (Dec 20). During the meeting, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu requested a translation of Kumar's speech which was delivered in Hindi which seemingly irked the veteran leader, according to multiple reports.

A visibly agitated Kumar told Baalu that he should learn Hindu because "Hindi is a national language", leaving both sets of supporters puzzled. The tirade by Kyumar continued for the next few minutes as he launched into the details of the Indian freedom struggle against the British and English imposition.

"Hindi is the national language of our country, which we name Hindustan. The language ought to be familiar to us."

Notably, in the last three meetings of the opposition bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha played the translator’s role, conveying in English the speeches of both Kumar and his own party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

However, on Tuesday, before Jha could don the translator hat, Kumar snapped and gave his piece of mind to the DMK leader.

Last month, Kumar was embroiled in another controversy when he addressed the Bihar legislative assembly and in a rather crude manner, delivered a vulgar sex education speech.

The incident once again showed the fissures that may have emerged within the newly minted INDIA bloc that wants to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling NDA government.

The Bihar CM hasn't been enthused by the progress the opposition has made under the bloc either. He was seemingly missing from the joint presser of the bloc when Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was floated as the prime minister face for the upcoming general elections.

Notably, Kumar has harboured PM hopes for a long time. He severed ties with NDA, prior to the 2014 elections when Modi was named the PM face. At the time, Kumar was seemingly at the peak of his political career and wanted to utilise it to further his PM credentials. However, the opportunity never arrived and Kumar remained chained to the state politics.