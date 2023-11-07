World Cup
Indian opposition leader Nitish Kumar's bizarre speech
WION Video Team
Nov 07, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar Nitish Kumar has quoted controversy over his bizarre speech on the importance of sex education.
