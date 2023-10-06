India: Army officer opens fire inside J&K camp, injures five personnel

An officer of the Indian Army opened fire and injured five army personnel including three officers in a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday (Oct 5), the news agency PTI reported citing sources. According to the sources, the officer, who is said to be the rank of a Major, opened fire on his colleagues without provocation during a shooting practice session and then took shelter in the armoury of the unit and lobbed grenades at his superiors who moved near the building in an effort to persuade him to surrender.

The situation lasted for nearly eight hours before the officer was overpowered inside the armoury. The sources added that the army evacuated a village in the close vicinity of the armoury as a precautionary measure.

The sources further told PTI that a firing practice was going on at the camp in Rajouri for the past several days and the accused officer started firing on his colleagues and subordinates without any provocation.

The officer later took shelter inside the armoury of the camp and hurled grenades when the commanding officer, along with his deputy and medical officer, moved near the building in an effort to persuade him to surrender.

The three officers were injured when a grenade exploded near them, the sources said, adding the condition of one of the victims was stated to be “critical”. Two other soldiers were also injured in the indiscriminate firing by the accused.

On the incident, Jammu-based Defence PRO Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal said, “I have received calls about some firing/terrorist attack on army camp in General Area Rajouri. I would like to inform you that no terrorist attack has occurred, it is an unfortunate internal incident of the camp.”

