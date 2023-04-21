India: Woman injured after being shot at in Delhi's Saket court

One woman was injured in a firing incident in the Indian capital city of Delhi's Saket court, on Friday (April 21), as per media reports.



Initial reports suggest that four rounds were fired on the court premises while the woman injured was rushed to the hospital.



The police are present at the site of the incident.

This comes after two gunmen dressed as lawyers opened fire in Delhi's Rohini court, last year, on September 24. They were later killed in police firing.

This is a developing story...More to follow.

