India a key player in Indo-Pacific: Netherlands envoy Marten van den Berg

Netherlands Ambassador Marten van den Berg has said that India is a ‘key player in the Indo-Pacific’, and sees New Delhi ‘as a key partner in addressing all the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region’. Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Marten van den Berg also lauded India's role amid the Covid pandemic. He said, "Happy the way, India is presenting itself as a very important vaccine manufacturing country and taking big responsibility" and it has a "very positive impact on the world in addressing the covid pandemic crisis."

Netherlands Prime minister Mark Rutte and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meet on Friday. One of the key outcomes of the meet was that both countries announced a ‘strategic partnership on water’. The Netherlands is a world leader in water management and a collaboration with New Delhi aims to increase research and innovation in the sector.

Sidhant Sibal: Key outcomes of the virtual summit?

Marten van den Berg: Netherlands and India have a long-term relationship and both Prime Ministers know each other very well. So, it was a very open and productive meeting. The outcome was a strategic partnership on the water between Netherlands and India. We are active already in India on the topic of water, in terms of water management, dealing with floods and also water scarcity. We have a large programme in Chennai, we are doing a lot of research with India, and decided to bring it to a higher level, so as to have a strategic relationship on the water to address the challenges we both face in our countries over water.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India-Netherlands engagement going forward?

Marten van den Berg: We will have more meetings at a political level. We have upgraded collaboration on the water. We are quite active in research and innovation so that we will strengthen our joint research programmes. We have collaboration with the department of science, department of biotechnology with India. strengthen collaboration on health, agriculture, water in terms of research, trade, investment. Also on the issue of space, the close relationship between the two countries. We see a lot of opportunities. Also on energy and climate. We are both partners in the international solar alliance. India is ambitious on renewables. A lot of opportunities on offshore wind, solar energy, a grid system. We decided to go next step to deal with the challenges of climate.

Sidhant Sibal: The Netherlands has been a world leader in climate technology. Your PM has been famous for cycling around, and gifted cycle to PM Modi. How both countries are engaging on climate issues?

Marten van den Berg: It is a very important part because the climate challenge is a real global crisis and maybe one of the biggest crisis we face at the moment, maybe after Covid. What we have to do is fast track sustainable development in Netherlands and India. We are partnering in developing clean technologies, working on decarbonisation, also important, in the context of the international solar alliance, both countries work together in Africa to fast track in sustainable development, introduce clean technologies, fast track in phasing fossil fuels.

Sidhant Sibal: What is Netherlands' view on Indo-Pacific?

Marten van den Berg: Indo-Pacific region is a very important region. If you look at economic figures, it is of increasing importance in the world. So, on one hand, you see a lot of economic opportunities, you see some challenges, some concerns, so we are very much in favour of an open inclusive rules-based society. Two PMs discussed this topic in how we can strengthen the institutions, how we can strengthen the rule of law, how we can strengthen institutions for enforcing the rule of law. we doing that in terms of discussion. We are getting more collaboration on maritime security, sharing expertise, maybe also training, exercise together. We see India as a key player in the Indo-Pacific, we see India as a key partner in addressing all the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The Netherlands proposed Indo-Pacific strategies, guidelines on how we can address the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Sidhant Sibal: How are both countries planning to increase cooperation on dealing with pandemic, vaccines?

Marten van den Berg: Covid is a huge concern to all of us. We work closely together, both countries working on health issues. Also on vaccine development, research and science. Serum Institute has a plant in the Netherlands. So, there is a close collaboration with Serum Institute, and we are happy the way India is presenting itself as a very important vaccine manufacturing country, taking big responsibility and have a very positive impact on the world in addressing the Covid pandemic crisis. We are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration on vaccine development and vaccine manufacturing.

Sidhant Sibal: A personal question, if you can talk about the history of the place you are living in?

Marten van den Berg: The residence of the Netherlands envoy is the Jinnah house, and in this library, Gandhi, Jinnah and Nehru discussed independence and partition. So, historically, it is a very important place, a lot of important discussions took place and Nehru, Gandhi came here. It's a privilege to be ambassador to India and also living in this very historical place in India.