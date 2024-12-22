Gujarat, India

Two individuals were injured in a parcel bomb explosion in the Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad on Saturday (Dec 21). The explosion occurred around 10:45 am at a row house, targeting Baldev Sukhadia, a friend of the suspect’s estranged wife, along with Sukhadia’s father and brother.

The attack was orchestrated by a 44-year-old man, who planned the explosion to seek revenge against his estranged wife and her family. According to the police, Rao’s obsession with avenging his separation led him to target Sukhadia and his family members.

Rao learned bomb-making techniques online

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bharat Rathod stated that Rao had been learning to make bombs and firearms through online resources for the past three to four months.

“Rao had been learning to make bombs and firearms through online resources over the past three to four months. His goal was to harm Sukhadia and his in-laws, as well as to emotionally isolate his wife by creating a rift with her family,” said Rathod.

Authorities suspect that Rao had been strategising a series of attacks designed to inflict widespread damage and generate widespread fear

Quick arrests lead to recovery of live bombs

The investigation started with the arrest of Gaurav Gadhavi, who was found at the explosion site. Through technical surveillance, police later captured Rao and his accomplice, Rohan Raval, on Saturday night.

Police seize firearms and bomb-making tools

After the arrests, authorities recovered two live bombs from a car linked to the suspects. The bombs, made with sulfur powder, gunpowder, and electronic circuits, were designed for remote detonation and were defused by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Police also seized a country-made pistol, ammunition, and bomb-making tools from Rao’s residence.

Investigation continues

The two suspects have been taken into police custody, and further investigations are ongoing. Authorities are working to uncover any additional threats or accomplices involved in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)