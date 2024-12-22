New Delhi, India

After months of fear due to bomb threats received by several schools in Delhi, the Special Cell of Delhi Police revealed that at least two schools in the Rohini district received threatening emails from their own students, who wanted to postpone exams as they were not prepared.

Advertisment

"After investigation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, it was found that the emails were sent to both schools by two different students of the same school," Delhi police said in a statement.

The police added, "Both students had sent this email to stop the exam because they were not prepared for the exam paper."

Threat case in two schools in Delhi's Rohini district | After investigation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, it was found that the emails were sent to both schools by two different students of the same school. Both students had sent this email to stop the exam because they… — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024 ×

Advertisment

However, since both of them were students, they were counselled and their parents were warned, and both those students were let off.

Also read: Delhi school receives bomb threat, classes shifted to online mode

During their counselling, the students confessed to their actions.

Advertisment

In the second incident, a student from Delhi's Paschim Vihar admitted to a similar act after the police traced an email to his home. The students said that they got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools.

When these bomb threats emerged, the police conducted the research and declared them as hoaxes.

On December 13, a total of 30 schools across Delhi received hoax bomb threat emails.

Watch | India: Bomb Hoax In 40 Delhi Schools, Demand For $30,000 Ransom | World News | WION

Following this, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal raised concerns about recurring bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital. He questioned the potential psychological and academic impact on children, adding that such incidents could disrupt their studies and well-being if they continue abated.

In the past 11 days, over 100 schools in Delhi received a series of bomb threats. The emails were sent via Virtual Private Network (VPN), which made it challenging for the police to track down the perpetrators.

Since May this year, over 50 bomb threats and emails have targeted schools, hospitals, airports, and airline companies in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)