India: 24 MLA's sworn in as ministers in Karnataka cabinet expansion

A total number of 24 MLA's were sworn in as ministers in the cabinet expansion in Indian state of Karnataka on Saturday. This comes a week after chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and eight other ministers took the oath of office.

The overall strength of the cabinet now stands at 34, which is the maximum number permitted by law. Among those who were sworn in by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot were N. Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Chaluvarayaswamy, K Venkateshtake, Dr HC Mahadevappa, and Eshwar Khandre.

The list of these 24 lawmakers was released on Friday. In attendance at the oath-taking ceremony were Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. Meanwhile, the supporters of Karnataka Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani's held demonstrations outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. They were demanding that Lamani must be given a ministerial post in the cabinet.

The sole female minister in Siddaramaiah's cabinet, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, took the oath of office today. The Belagavi Rural MP is new to the cabinet but is a close aide of DK Shivakumar.

Santhosh Lad, a former minister for Information and Infrastructure Development, and Rahim Khan, the Congress' winning candidate from Bidar and the only other Muslim in Siddaramaiah's cabinet, were also sworn in today.

Mankal Vaidya too took his oath of office as a first-time cabinet minister. He had won in the elections from the Bhatkal constituency. He was accompanied by D Sudhakar, whose followers have staged many rallies recently calling for their leader to be appointed to a ministerial position.

Siddaramaiah reinstated Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, who had previously been dismissed in 2016 along with 13 other individuals. Tangadagi had won the Kanakagiri assembly seat.

Dinesh Gundu Rao of the Congress was sworn in as a minister today in Raj Bhavan. He is the lone brahmin politician in Siddaramaiah's cabinet. He is a prominent figure and a former head of the state Congress. He narrowly defeated Sapthagiri Gowda of the BJP to keep his Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency seat. Rao had won by a razor-thin margin of only 105 votes.

On May 2, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took their oaths as chief minister and deputy, respectively, along with eight other ministers. After negotiations with the party's central leadership, the Chief Minister and Shivakumar expanded the Karnataka cabinet.